Home and Away Star Penny McNamee Opens Up About Her Battle With Endometriosis

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 1:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Penny McNamee

Getty

Home and Away star Penny McNamee is speaking out.  

In an interview with New Idea published on Monday, the Sydney-raised actress revealed her battle with endometriosis and struggles with fertility. 

"I was taught from a very young age to be very discreet about my period and that it is a very embarrassing thing," she said.

"I feel now, at age 35, really angry that that's the way it is. I've lost years of having children and suffered through years of pain, so now I'm forcing myself to talk about it."

The Channel 7 star told the publication she had suffered crippling pain for more 20 years and had taken "an unhealthy amount of pain killers" as a result.

As it turned out, she actually had endometriosis, which occurs when the tissue that usually lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

It was after struggling to have a second child with husband Matt Tooker that Penny was finally diagnosed.

"We've been so blessed to have one beautiful little boy, but it did take a long time to conceive him and I really just got lucky," she told New Idea. 

"It was when we started trying for our second child that I went and got a whole lot of tests done.

"Even then, doctors can't be sure you have this disease–they have to guess from your symptoms–and the only way to diagnose it is from surgery."

The star underwent surgery this February and said she's been virtually pain-free since. 

Penny, who plays doctor Tori Morgan on Home and Away, also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her experience with the condition that affects one in 10 Australian women.

"I am so frustrated that I have spent 20 years battling a disease I didn't know I had, and have lost years trying for more children," she posted.

"After a diagnosis and surgery in February, my quality of life has changed dramatically. So I am spreading this message."

Read

How Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Helps Her With Painful Endometriosis

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Home and Away
Latest News
The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette: There's a First Time for Everything, Including Conch and Sea Planes

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Sued After Allegedly Assaulting City of Lies Crew Member

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Says She'll Marry Justin Bieber... on This One Condition

Tara Pavlovic

Tara Pavlovic's Happy Instagram Snap After Split From Sam Cochrane: "Life Is Good"

G-Eazy, Halsey

Here's What Ultimately Caused Halsey and G-Eazy to Break Up

Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke Meets Long-Lost Sister She Never Knew Existed

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons Reacts to Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.