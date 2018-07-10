Home and Away star Penny McNamee is speaking out.

In an interview with New Idea published on Monday, the Sydney-raised actress revealed her battle with endometriosis and struggles with fertility.

"I was taught from a very young age to be very discreet about my period and that it is a very embarrassing thing," she said.

"I feel now, at age 35, really angry that that's the way it is. I've lost years of having children and suffered through years of pain, so now I'm forcing myself to talk about it."

The Channel 7 star told the publication she had suffered crippling pain for more 20 years and had taken "an unhealthy amount of pain killers" as a result.