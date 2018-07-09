Tara Pavlovic's Happy Instagram Snap After Split From Sam Cochrane: "Life Is Good"

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 6:41 PM

Tara Pavlovic

Instagram

‘Life is good' for former Bachelor in Paradise star Tara Pavlovic.

More than a week after announcing her split from reality contestant Sam Cochrane, the 28-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a happy update with her 280,000 followers.

Tara posted a smiling selfie on Monday with the simple caption: "LIFE IS GOOD ✌️".

Tara Pavlovic

Instagram Stories

Post-breakup, the Gold Coast nanny enjoyed some R&R in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, where she shared a snap of herself soaking in a bath with a drink on July 5.

"Just what the doctor ordered," she captioned her post from the Chateau Elan.

The previously engaged reality television couple announced their split on June 30 via their social media accounts.

"The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up," 31-year-old Sam shared on Instagram with a pic of him proposing in Fiji.

"So…deep breath.... this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It's hard writing this thinking back to those moments. Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with.

"Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things."

On her Instagram stories, Tara added: "I don't want anyone to think we 'faked' anything or that what you saw on TV wasn't real. What we felt was 100% real and we both put our best efforts in to make it work in the real world but unfortunately for different reasons it didn't work out."

