Married at First Sight's Zoe Hendrix has reflected on her split from Alex Garner, three months on from their breakup announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 29-year-old said her tradie husband was the one who walked away from their relationship. The pair share a one-year-old daughter, Harper Rose.

"After the separation a lot of women have contacted me privately asking "how do you know when it's time leave your husband?" she wrote.

"But the unfortunate truth is, I didn't choose this path. I never bought a ticket. I never thought that the man I love so much would one day walk away. But he did."