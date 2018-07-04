Married at First Sight's Zoe Hendrix Opens Up About Split With Alex Garner: “I Didn't Choose This Path”

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 10:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zoe Hendrix

Instagram

Married at First Sight's Zoe Hendrix has reflected on her split from Alex Garner, three months on from their breakup announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 29-year-old said her tradie husband was the one who walked away from their relationship. The pair share a one-year-old daughter, Harper Rose. 

"After the separation a lot of women have contacted me privately asking "how do you know when it's time leave your husband?" she wrote.

"But the unfortunate truth is, I didn't choose this path. I never bought a ticket. I never thought that the man I love so much would one day walk away. But he did."

The couple met at the altar on Nine's dating show in 2015. Zoe moved to Melbourne to live with Alex after filming ended. 

"I never thought I would be alone taking care of our child 6 days a week in a suburb that no longer feels like home. But I do," the reality star continued in her post. "I never thought I would find myself single in a queen size bed. But I do.

"So I can't tell them about how I knew, or the courage it took to walk away. But I can talk about the strength it takes to accept the unexpected path that life unwilling drags you down."

Zoe was the first to go public with their breakup announcement with an Instagram post on April 17.

"It is with sadness that Alex and I would like to state that we will be separating for now," she shared. "We are determined to ensure our beautiful daughter Harper-Rose continues to receive this unconditional love and nurturing she deserves from both of us."

On April 18, Alex added: "Although Zoe and I have separated our relationship is Civil".

"We are determined to ensure our beautiful daughter Harper-Rose continues to receive this unconditional love and nurturing she deserves from both of us."

E! News Australia has reached out to Alex for comment.

Read

Married At First Sight's Melissa Walsh Confirms New Boyfriend After John Robertson Split

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Go Big for the Fourth of July in Separate Celebrations

Chance The Rapper, Instagram, Engagement, Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper Is Engaged to Kirsten Corley: Watch the Surprise Proposal

Ayesha Curry, 6 Months Pregnant

Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out the Name Of Their Son

Janet Jackson, 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, Stage

Janet Jackson Can't Stop Smiling When Her Baby Boy Joins Instagram Video

Deena Cortese Instagram

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings in First Baby Bump Picture

Chelsea Meissner, Nick Dana

Southern Charm's Chelsea Meissner Sparks Romance Rumors With Nick Dana

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Investigated for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations in London

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.