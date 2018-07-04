Zoë Foster Blake and her family are packing their bags.

The Go-To skin care creator announced via Instagram on Monday that she's briefly relocating to New York City with her husband, Hamish Blake, and their two children, Sonny, 4, and Rudy, 11 months.

The 37-year-old revealed they would "live and work for a while" in the Big Apple after visiting Mykonos and Italy. The news comes off the back of her skincare brand launching in Sephora stores across the US.

"I'll be popping into Sephora in various disguises, buying Go-To and making a huge fuss about how NEAT this OHSSIE stuff is," the Melbourne-based businesswoman wrote in her post.

"All up, we will be traveling for three months, which doesn't induce any anxiety in me at all, not a lick: I am PERFECTLY CALM."