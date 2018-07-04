by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 12:21 AM
Zoë Foster Blake and her family are packing their bags.
The Go-To skin care creator announced via Instagram on Monday that she's briefly relocating to New York City with her husband, Hamish Blake, and their two children, Sonny, 4, and Rudy, 11 months.
The 37-year-old revealed they would "live and work for a while" in the Big Apple after visiting Mykonos and Italy. The news comes off the back of her skincare brand launching in Sephora stores across the US.
"I'll be popping into Sephora in various disguises, buying Go-To and making a huge fuss about how NEAT this OHSSIE stuff is," the Melbourne-based businesswoman wrote in her post.
"All up, we will be traveling for three months, which doesn't induce any anxiety in me at all, not a lick: I am PERFECTLY CALM."
Zoë shared the news along with an adorable snap of Sonny from a previous family trip to Nammos, Mykonos.
"We've been marinating this for years: a hefty slab of time away with our kids before they're in school; no work, no email, (for a portion of it, anyway) just the pale, Aussie Griswolds having the time of their lives," she added in the caption.
"No, it's not a good time for me to be away, but it never is when you're self-employed."
The Break-Up Boss creator first met radio host Hamish at a function in 2004. The pair married in December 2012, at a private ceremony at Wolgan Valley in New South Wales.
