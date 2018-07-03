Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is ready to walk down the aisle again.

The Brisbane-based model told Confidential she and her boyfriend, café owner Jaxon Manuel, plan to get married in "June or July next year".

"I have been married once, I feel like I could do it again with the right guy," she said.

"I am so in love," the 27-year-old added. "It is so nice. It is the best. I have actually known Jaxon for a few years so I am dating my best friend."