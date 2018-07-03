by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 10:01 PM
Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is ready to walk down the aisle again.
The Brisbane-based model told Confidential she and her boyfriend, café owner Jaxon Manuel, plan to get married in "June or July next year".
"I have been married once, I feel like I could do it again with the right guy," she said.
"I am so in love," the 27-year-old added. "It is so nice. It is the best. I have actually known Jaxon for a few years so I am dating my best friend."
The couple were close friends before their relationship turned romantic.
"It's no secret I've been crushing over Jaxon for the last five years," the reality star told Woman's Day in April. "We started hanging out a lot more than usual the last few months, and things just naturally progressed from there."
It’s official! We’re going to the LOGIES ✨ Watch this space for a fun 48 hours
A post shared by Davina Rankin (@davvyxx) on
Davina was previously coupled-up with 30-year-old Ryan Gallagher on Married at First Sight, but sparked a ‘cheating scandal' after she and contestant Dean Wells met up on a secret date.
On Sunday, the trio reunited and walked the red carpet together at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards on the Gold Coast.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?