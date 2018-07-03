Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin Says She Plans to Get Married Again: “I Am So in Love”

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 10:01 PM

Davina Rankin

Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is ready to walk down the aisle again.

The Brisbane-based model told Confidential she and her boyfriend, café owner Jaxon Manuel, plan to get married in "June or July next year".

"I have been married once, I feel like I could do it again with the right guy," she said. 

"I am so in love," the 27-year-old added. "It is so nice. It is the best. I have actually known Jaxon for a few years so I am dating my best friend."

The couple were close friends before their relationship turned romantic.

"It's no secret I've been crushing over Jaxon for the last five years," the reality star told Woman's Day in April. "We started hanging out a lot more than usual the last few months, and things just naturally progressed from there."

Davina was previously coupled-up with 30-year-old Ryan Gallagher on Married at First Sight, but sparked a ‘cheating scandal' after she and contestant Dean Wells met up on a secret date.

On Sunday, the trio reunited and walked the red carpet together at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards on the Gold Coast.

Married At First Sight's Craig Keller Is Expecting His First Child

