Ali Oetjen is back!

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant is returning to Network Ten—this time as The Bachelorette—and says she's impressed with her suitors on the show so far.

"I am very lucky, that is all I can say," the 32-year-old told Confidential on the 2018 Logie Awards red carpet on Sunday.

"We've just started shooting. My first impression is that they are all amazing and kind. They are kind, tall and exquisite."