Bachelorette Ali Oetjen Shares Her Impressions Of Her New Suitors: "They Are All Amazing"

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 1:42 AM

Ali Oetjen

Ali Oetjen is back!

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant is returning to Network Ten—this time as The Bachelorette—and says she's impressed with her suitors on the show so far.

"I am very lucky, that is all I can say," the 32-year-old told Confidential on the 2018 Logie Awards red carpet on Sunday.

"We've just started shooting. My first impression is that they are all amazing and kind. They are kind, tall and exquisite."

In May, a Network Ten spokesperson confirmed that Ali had split from her Bachelor in Paradise ex, American firefighter Grant Kemp.

"Ali left Bachelor in Paradise committed to developing her relationship with Grant further," a spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph"Unfortunately they broke up a few months later. There are two sides to the story of why they broke up."

The former real estate agent was a contestant on Season 1 on the hit show, starring Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, who got married in Italy on June 7.

Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins Says He Was a "Fairly Chilled Out Rooster" While Filming The Bachelor

Before Ali's instalment of The Bachelorette, Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins will be the one looking for love on The Bachelor.

Appearing on The Project on March 15, the Queensland-raised athlete explained he was keeping quiet about the show before it airs.

"The less you say, the less you get your knickers in a bloody knot," the 30-year-old said.

"It seems strange but yes, it is all under the radar because who wants to spoil the fun. It is going to be a cracking show I reckon. There are a lot of funny points and I am looking forward to watching it."

