Chris Hyde/ Getty
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 8:18 AM
The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on who took home the top honours.
Foxtel's Wentworth and Stan's Romper Stomper were among the big winners of the night, while Jessica Marais, Ray Meagher and Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer were also recognised.
Nine's 60 Minutes was inducted into the Hall of Fame after almost 40 years on Australian television.
See the full list of winners below!
TV Week Gold Logie - Most Popular Personality on Australian TV
Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)
Most Popular Actor
Ray Meagher, Home And Away (Channel 7)
Most Popular Actress
Jessica Marais, Love Child (Nine Network); The Wrong Girl (Network Ten)
Most Popular Presenter
Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Dilruk Jayasinha, CRAM! (Network Ten); Utopia (ABC)
Most Popular Drama Program
Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/Network Ten)
Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network Ten)
Most Popular Reality Program
The Block (Nine Network)
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
The Living Room (Network Ten)
Most Outstanding Drama Series
Wentworth (Foxtel – Showcase)
Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Romper Stomper (Stan)
Most Outstanding Actor
Hugo Weaving, Seven Types of Ambiguity (ABC)
Most Outstanding Actress
Pamela Rabe, Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)
Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Hazem Shammas, Safe Harbour (SBS)
Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Jacqueline McKenzie, Romper Stomper (Stan)
Most Outstanding Children's Program
Little J & Big Cuz (NITV)
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
Bathurst 1000 (Network Ten)
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
"The Siege", Four Corners (ABC)
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
War on Waste (ABC)
Hall of Fame Award
60 Minutes (Nine Network)
