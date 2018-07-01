Logies 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The Living Room, Logies 2018

Chris Hyde/ Getty

The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on who took home the top honours. 

Foxtel's Wentworth and Stan's Romper Stomper were among the big winners of the night, while Jessica Marais, Ray Meagher and Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer were also recognised. 
Nine's 60 Minutes was inducted into the Hall of Fame after almost 40 years on Australian television.

See the full list of winners below!

TV Week Gold Logie - Most Popular Personality on Australian TV

Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Actor

Ray Meagher, Home And Away (Channel 7)

 

Most Popular Actress

Jessica Marais, Love Child (Nine Network); The Wrong Girl (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Presenter

Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)

 

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Dilruk Jayasinha, CRAM! (Network Ten); Utopia (ABC)

 

Most Popular Drama Program

Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block (Nine Network)

 

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

The Living Room (Network Ten)

Photos

Logies 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Most Outstanding Drama Series

Wentworth (Foxtel – Showcase) 

 

Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Romper Stomper (Stan)

 

Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Seven Types of Ambiguity (ABC)

 

Most Outstanding Actress

Pamela Rabe, Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Hazem Shammas, Safe Harbour (SBS)

 

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Jacqueline McKenzie, Romper Stomper (Stan)

 

Most Outstanding Children's Program

Little J & Big Cuz (NITV)

 

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

Bathurst 1000 (Network Ten)

 

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

"The Siege", Four Corners (ABC)

 

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

War on Waste (ABC)

 

Hall of Fame Award

60 Minutes (Nine Network)

