The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on who took home the top honours.

Foxtel's Wentworth and Stan's Romper Stomper were among the big winners of the night, while Jessica Marais, Ray Meagher and Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer were also recognised.

Nine's 60 Minutes was inducted into the Hall of Fame after almost 40 years on Australian television.

See the full list of winners below!