The Sydney-based radio presenter, who also received the Logie for Most Popular Presenter, admitted his success would not have been possible without this wife, Cheryl.

"I owe this to you. We are an incredible team and you've been there by my side for the best, the worst," he said, tearing up again. "I want you to share this moment because this is yours as much as it is mine."

Hard Chat host Tom Gleeson—who campaigned for Grant to win Gold—also got a special thank you.

"Sometimes if you need to get some things done in this country you need an angry red head and Pauline Hanson wasn't available, so I had you mate," Grant joked. "Thank you so much."

Grant's first television job was as a cadet journalist at Prime TV in Wagga Wagga. He joined Network Ten in 1999 as a full-time news reporter and in the years since has served as Sunrise's weatherman on Seven, the host of Australia's Got Talent and as a contestant on 2006's Dancing with the Stars.