Dave "Hughesy" Hughes did not hold back!

In his opening monologue at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards, the comedian took shots at Barnaby Joyce's Sunday Night interview, Karl Stefanovic's Ubergate, the Married at First Sight "cheating scandal"—and much more.

Taking the stage at The Star Gold Coast, the Hit Network host first acknowledged how some stars were not at the ceremony because it was "too expensive" to travel to Queensland.

"Too expensive? Kochie—borrow some money off the Cash Cow, mate. Honestly, it's because they gave all their money to Barnaby Joyce's baby," Hughesy joked.

"He gets 150,000 bucks for his private education, Sam Armytage can't come to the Logies."

The Melbourne-based comedian then gave a shout out to the Married at First Sight contestants in the room, particularly Davina Rankin.

"The amount of outrage about Davina cheating on her husband—they weren't married!" he said.

"The moral outrage should have gone to the bloody experts that put them together…I wouldn't trust you guys to pair my socks."