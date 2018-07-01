Chris Hyde/Getty Images
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 1:01 AM
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Roll out the red carpet!
Australian television stars are beginning to arrive at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.
From pregnant Carrie Bickmore in a pastel pink Paolo Sebastian gown to Leila McKinnon in a metallic Constantina and Louise creation, there is no shortage of glamour on the red carpet.
See all of your favourite stars at the 2018 Logies below.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
This is the first time the Logies have been held at the Gold Coast. Comedian and presenter host Dave "Hughesy" Hughes will open the awards night, and Julia Morris, Hamish and Andy, Deborah Mailman, Asher Keddie, and Scott Cam are among the special guest presenters handing out a total of 20 awards.
Grammy award-winning British singer Jess Glynn will perform her hit "These Days" alongside Dan Caplen, and Queensland musician Conrad Sewell will also take to the stage.
The Gold Logie nominees this year are Amanda Keller, Grant Denyer, Andrew Winter, Rodger Corser, Tracy Grimshaw and Jessica Marais—who is unable to attend the ceremony due to "urgent health issues".
Catch the best dressed stars on the red carpet from 7.00pm and the ceremony at 7.30pm, all airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?