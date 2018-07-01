Roll out the red carpet!

Australian television stars are beginning to arrive at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.

From pregnant Carrie Bickmore in a pastel pink Paolo Sebastian gown to Leila McKinnon in a metallic Constantina and Louise creation, there is no shortage of glamour on the red carpet.

See all of your favourite stars at the 2018 Logies below.