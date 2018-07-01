Logies 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 1:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Asher Keddie

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Roll out the red carpet!

Australian television stars are beginning to arrive at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.

From pregnant Carrie Bickmore in a pastel pink Paolo Sebastian gown to Leila McKinnon in a metallic Constantina and Louise creation, there is no shortage of glamour on the red carpet.

See all of your favourite stars at the 2018 Logies below. 

Photos

Logies 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Leila McKinnon, Logies 2018

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

This is the first time the Logies have been held at the Gold Coast. Comedian and presenter host Dave "Hughesy" Hughes will open the awards night, and Julia Morris, Hamish and Andy, Deborah Mailman, Asher Keddie, and Scott Cam are among the special guest presenters handing out a total of 20 awards.

Grammy award-winning British singer Jess Glynn will perform her hit "These Days" alongside Dan Caplen, and Queensland musician Conrad Sewell will also take to the stage. 

The Gold Logie nominees this year are Amanda Keller, Grant Denyer,  Andrew Winter, Rodger Corser, Tracy Grimshaw and Jessica Marais—who is unable to attend the ceremony due to "urgent health issues".

Photos

Logies 2018: See How the Stars are Getting Ready

Catch the best dressed stars on the red carpet from 7.00pm and the ceremony at 7.30pm, all airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Logie Awards , Australia
Latest News
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Posts New Photos of Stormi After Saying She's ''Not Sharing'' Pics of Her

Sam Cochrane, Tara Pavlovic

Bachelor in Paradise's Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane Break Up

Vanessa Paradis, Samuel Benchetrit

Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit in France

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

Ariana Grande Dedicates Tattoo To Pete Davidson's Father

Abby Lee Miller, Cancer, Hospital

Abby Lee Miller Gives Fans Health Update After Second Surgery: ''I Had 52 Staples''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.