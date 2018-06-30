Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane have called it quits.

The couple, who got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split on social media on Saturday.

"The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up," 31-year-old Sam shared on Instagram along with a picture of their engagement in Fiji.

"So…deep breath.... this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It's hard writing this thinking back to those moments. Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with.

"Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things."