by Winsome Walker | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 8:13 PM
Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane have called it quits.
The couple, who got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, announced their split on social media on Saturday.
"The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up," 31-year-old Sam shared on Instagram along with a picture of their engagement in Fiji.
"So…deep breath.... this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It's hard writing this thinking back to those moments. Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with.
"Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things."
Sam, who proposed to Tara on the show's April 30 finale after four weeks of filming, acknowledged the recent breakup rumours surrounding their relationship.
"Obviously there has been speculation for some time but I needed to know for sure before making anything public," the voice-over artist wrote on Instagram. "That has been hard."
On Saturday, Gold coast nanny Tara also shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram Stories confirming her split from Sam.
"Hey guys, as you may already know, Sam and I have decided to end our relationship. Going through a break up in the public eye is very difficult, and I'm sure you can appreciate that we wanted to wait to let everyone know as we wanted to make sure we have made the right decision," the 28-year-old posted.
"I don't want anyone to think we 'faked' anything or that what you saw on TV wasn't real. What we felt was 100% real and we both put our best efforts in to make it work in the real world but unfortunately for different reasons it didn't work out."
Tara has been keeping busy since the breakup, sharing an Instagram Stories snap of herself with family at a Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Queensland.
"Keeping positive with the fam bam tonight," she shared. "Many smiles and laughs with these guys."
