Jen Hawke is not on board with Network Ten's new Bachelorette.

The former Bachelor contestant told the Daily Mail she's not impressed with the decision to cast Ali Oetjen as the star of the upcoming series.

"The fact that you're putting someone like Ali out there in front of the general public is kind of sad and a little bit disgusting!"she told the outlet in Sydney on Thursday.

The marketing manager explained she sided with Ali's Bachelor in Paradise ex, Grant Kemp, after rumours circulated that the 32-year-old cheated on him.

"I'm Team Grant, I know the truth," Jen said. "I've been told all of it."