Oh boy!

Sophie Monk thought she'd be hailed as a hero after searching for a missing child while in Spain, but she actually "kidnapped" another boy in the process.

Appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday morning, the 37-year-old explained how she had walked into her hotel lobby one day to find a group of parents desperately searching for a four-year-old boy.

"I went, ‘What's the problem? I've got it,'" she told the KIIS FM hosts. "You know those moments where you go, ‘This is it... A Current Affair, 60 Minutes—I'm going to nail it.

"I'm running through looking for this kid and they went, ‘He's four years old and he's in a soccer outfit,' and I went ‘Done'."

The Love Island host searched "everywhere" for the missing boy—including the toilets—before she found a child matching the description.

"Guess what? Bang. Four-year-old in the soccer outfit," she said. "I grabbed him by the arm and went ‘Hey, everyone's looking for you, you come with me now.'"