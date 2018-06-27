Sophie Monk Says She Accidentally “Kidnapped” a Child in Spain

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 11:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Monk

Instagram

Oh boy!

Sophie Monk thought she'd be hailed as a hero after searching for a missing child while in Spain, but she actually "kidnapped" another boy in the process.

Appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday morning, the 37-year-old explained how she had walked into her hotel lobby one day to find a group of parents desperately searching for a four-year-old boy.

"I went, ‘What's the problem? I've got it,'" she told the KIIS FM hosts. "You know those moments where you go, ‘This is it... A Current Affair, 60 Minutes—I'm going to nail it.

"I'm running through looking for this kid and they went, ‘He's four years old and he's in a soccer outfit,' and I went ‘Done'."

The Love Island host searched "everywhere" for the missing boy—including the toilets—before she found a child matching the description.

"Guess what? Bang. Four-year-old in the soccer outfit," she said. "I grabbed him by the arm and went ‘Hey, everyone's looking for you, you come with me now.'"

But after walking away with the child, she heard a man yell out: "What are you doing with my son?"

"I realised I was in Europe and there's a World Cup, so every four-year-old was wearing a soccer outfit," the Gold Coast-raised presenter said.

"I kidnapped a kid by accident, but in my head, God, it was brave."

Luckily, the missing boy was found and reunited with his parents—but Sophie didn't get any credit.

"It never works out for me. I'm never the hero," she joked. "I just thought for once I could get a great headline: ‘Sophie saves the world'."

The former Bardot singer is in Mallorca filming Nine's reality dating show Love Island after her stint on Channel Ten as the Bachelorette in 2017.

Sophie recently shut down rumours she was dating another reality star, Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher.

"They say straight from the horse's mouth and I'm telling you, I am the horse. No, I am not dating anyone," she told Kyle and Jackie O earlier this month.

"I want to stay single for a while because I just need a minute. I just don't need drama in a relationship."

Read

Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins Says He Was a "Fairly Chilled Out Rooster" While Filming The Bachelor

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
Tracy Grimshaw

This Is Why Tracy Grimshaw Avoids the Logies Red Carpet Every Year

Nina, Botched 420

Can the Botched Doctors Help This Professional "Sugar Baby" With Her "Expanding Nipple Problem"?

Paris Jackson, Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson Reflects on Final Moments With Grandfather Joe Jackson Before His Death

Stacy Keibler, Jared Pobre

Stacy Keibler Gives Birth to a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

ESC: Summer Skin Makeup

7 Makeup Products Celebrities Wear Instead of Foundation During Summer

How Khloe Kardashian Found Happiness During a Difficult Year

Julia Roberts, Instagram

Julia Roberts Joins Instagram and Is Already Spreading the Love

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.