Fern & Stone Photography
by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 3:54 PM
Fern & Stone Photography
Fox Sports presenter Emma Freedman married her partner, Charlie Rundle, in a Sydney ceremony on June 23, and thanks to a series of gorgeous photos (taken by wedding photographers Fern & Stone), E! News has an inside look at their lavish day. Here are all the ways the 30-year-old's picture-perfect nuptials are giving us serious wedding envy:
Fern & Stone Photography
1. Her Vera Wang gown
For her ceremony at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Randwick, Emma opted for a gorgeous Vera Wang gown featuring a plunging illusion neckline and romantic soft layers. Her bridesmaids all wore black dresses, while her financier groom and his groomsmen sported tuxes, making this the ultimate glam affair.
Fern & Stone Photography
2. Her reception quick change
Shaking things up for her wedding reception at the National Art School's Cell Block Theatre, the Dancing With the Stars alum changed into a custom J. Andreatta structured mini dress with flowing overlay. She and her groom then proceeded to share a dance that looks like a perfect 10.
Fern & Stone Photography
3. Her jaw-dropping bouquet
Emma, whose dad is racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, struck an elegant classic-meets-modern tone with her nearly monochrome bouquet by Poho Flowers. Featuring a mix of blush and nude roses with a splash of orchids and pop of burgundy, Emma's compact bouquet made a major statement.
Fern & Stone Photography
4. Her sweet, personal moments
The former host of Nine's Sports Sunday clearly took time to soak up the day with Charlie. Taking to her Instagram Stories afterwards, she also shared glimpses behind-the-scenes, including the sweet moments she paused on her way back down the aisle to kneel beside an adorable flower girl and lift up an excited page boy.
Fern & Stone Photography
5. Her trendily accessorised bridesmaids
While prepping for the ceremony and sipping champagne, Emma's bridesmaids donned oversized white linen shirts—and matching monogrammed phone cases by The Daily Edited.
Fern & Stone Photography
6. Her dreamy photoshoot locale
Emma, Charlie and their bridal party took formal photos at Paddington Reservoir, a former Sydney water reservoir that's now a moody urban park and award-winning venue.
Scroll to see more of Emma's breathtaking wedding photos!
Fern & Stone Photography
Fern & Stone Photography
Fern & Stone Photography
Fern & Stone Photography
Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Marry in Italy: All the Details on Her Steven Khalil Wedding Gown
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?