Fox Sports presenter Emma Freedman married her partner, Charlie Rundle, in a Sydney ceremony on June 23, and thanks to a series of gorgeous photos (taken by wedding photographers Fern & Stone), E! News has an inside look at their lavish day. Here are all the ways the 30-year-old's picture-perfect nuptials are giving us serious wedding envy:

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

1. Her Vera Wang gown

For her ceremony at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Randwick, Emma opted for a gorgeous Vera Wang gown featuring a plunging illusion neckline and romantic soft layers. Her bridesmaids all wore black dresses, while her financier groom and his groomsmen sported tuxes, making this the ultimate glam affair.

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

2. Her reception quick change

Shaking things up for her wedding reception at the National Art School's Cell Block Theatre, the Dancing With the Stars alum changed into a custom J. Andreatta structured mini dress with flowing overlay. She and her groom then proceeded to share a dance that looks like a perfect 10.

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

3. Her jaw-dropping bouquet

Emma, whose dad is racehorse trainer Lee Freedman, struck an elegant classic-meets-modern tone with her nearly monochrome bouquet by Poho Flowers. Featuring a mix of blush and nude roses with a splash of orchids and pop of burgundy, Emma's compact bouquet made a major statement.

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

4. Her sweet, personal moments

The former host of Nine's Sports Sunday clearly took time to soak up the day with Charlie. Taking to her Instagram Stories afterwards, she also shared glimpses behind-the-scenes, including the sweet moments she paused on her way back down the aisle to kneel beside an adorable flower girl and lift up an excited page boy.

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

5. Her trendily accessorised bridesmaids

While prepping for the ceremony and sipping champagne, Emma's bridesmaids donned oversized white linen shirts—and matching monogrammed phone cases by The Daily Edited.

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

6. Her dreamy photoshoot locale

Emma, Charlie and their bridal party took formal photos at Paddington Reservoir, a former Sydney water reservoir that's now a moody urban park and award-winning venue. 

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

Emma Freedman, Charlie Rundle, Wedding

Fern & Stone Photography

