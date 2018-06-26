The countdown to the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards is almost over!

Broadcast live from The Star Gold Coast in Queensland on Sunday, July 1, the awards night recognises stars of the Australian TV industry, including the prestigious Gold Logie winner.

Dave "Hughesy" Hughes will return to open the ceremony—he's roasted the crowd since 2015—while Hamish Blake and Andy Lee, Carrie Bickmore, Julia Morris, Deborah Mailman and Scott Cam are among the special guests presenting.

Grammy award-winning British singer Jess Glynn will perform her hit "These Days" alongside Dan Caplen (they collaborated with Macklemore on the song), and Queensland musician Conrad Sewell will also take to the stage. Music looper Sam Perry will follow up his Voice Australia win with a mashup with his coach, Kelly Rowland.

Catch the best dressed stars on the red carpet from 7.00pm and the live ceremony at 7.30pm, all airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.

Check out the full list of nominees below: