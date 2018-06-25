by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:59 PM
Married At First Sight star Craig Keller is going to be a dad!
On Monday, the Season 3 contestant announced he is expecting a baby with his fiancé Katie Martin.
Craig—who split from MAFS partner Nicole Heir after filming—shared the happy baby news with an Instagram snap of him and Katie holding a tiny red pair of Adidas sneakers.
"I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY," the 28-year-old captioned his post. "It is with uncontainable excitement that my beautiful fiance @katmart.0.0.7 and I would like to announce there is a baby Keller on the way. We could not be more excited to share the news with everyone."
Craig has known the single mum-of-two since primary school and the pair reconnected at a Brisbane nightclub years later.
"We played clarinet together in the primary school band and we've stayed friends ever since," he told New Idea in August. "But to be honest, I always thought Katie was out of my league."
🍾💍🥂 SHE SAID YES 🥂💍🍾 today I got engaged to the love of my life @katmart.0.0.7 and i couldnt be happier. Massive thank you to @brisbaneweddingdecorators for setting up this beautiful proposal. @brischetto_photography have done the most amazing photography. @elitecarhire_brisbane for the amazing services with the Lamborghini and mustang and also @mitchrichardsonfilms for the perfect proposal video. So much love for bringing today together. I dont need experts on this one, shes perfect 😍
A post shared by Craig Keller (@illustratedman_) on
In August 2017, Craig took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Katie and shared photos from the romantic proposal in Brisbane.
"Today I got engaged to the love of my life," he posted on Instagram last August. "I don't need experts on this one, she's perfect."
Khloe Kardashian Reveals What it Takes to ''Even Co-Exist'' With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?