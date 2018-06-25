Married At First Sight's Craig Keller Is Expecting His First Child

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:59 PM

Married At First Sight Craig Keller

Married At First Sight star Craig Keller is going to be a dad!

On Monday, the Season 3 contestant announced he is expecting a baby with his fiancé Katie Martin.

Craig—who split from MAFS partner Nicole Heir after filming—shared the happy baby news with an Instagram snap of him and Katie holding a tiny red pair of Adidas sneakers.

"I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY," the 28-year-old captioned his post. "It is with uncontainable excitement that my beautiful fiance @katmart.0.0.7 and I would like to announce there is a baby Keller on the way. We could not be more excited to share the news with everyone."

Craig has known the single mum-of-two since primary school and the pair reconnected at a Brisbane nightclub years later.

"We played clarinet together in the primary school band and we've stayed friends ever since," he told New Idea in August. "But to be honest, I always thought Katie was out of my league."

In August 2017, Craig took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Katie and shared photos from the romantic proposal in Brisbane.

"Today I got engaged to the love of my life," he posted on Instagram last August. "I don't need experts on this one, she's perfect."

