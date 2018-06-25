Married At First Sight star Craig Keller is going to be a dad!

On Monday, the Season 3 contestant announced he is expecting a baby with his fiancé Katie Martin.

Craig—who split from MAFS partner Nicole Heir after filming—shared the happy baby news with an Instagram snap of him and Katie holding a tiny red pair of Adidas sneakers.

"I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY," the 28-year-old captioned his post. "It is with uncontainable excitement that my beautiful fiance @katmart.0.0.7 and I would like to announce there is a baby Keller on the way. We could not be more excited to share the news with everyone."