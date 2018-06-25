by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 12:33 AM
Almost a year on from the 2017 Bachelor finale, Matthew ‘Matty J' Johnson and Laura Byrne are still going strong. But that doesn't mean they don't have the occasional fight—sometimes, in public.
Appearing alongside Laura on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday morning, Matty revealed the couple are no strangers to disagreements.
"We've had a couple of little tiffs," the marketing manager turned Living Room presenter said.
"We only have them in public!" 32-year-old Laura added with a laugh.
In the interview, the pair recounted a trip to the Grand Prix in Melbourne when "a little bit too much champagne" led to a misunderstanding after a fan asked for a selfie.
"I had a bit of a meltdown at Matt at the Grand Prix," Laura said.
"The champagne was free, let's just start [with] that. And then a fan wanted to have a photo with Matt and I got crazy jealous. I was like, 'Why are you looking at her? What are you doing?' Like, proper white girl wasted."
The Sydney-born jewellery designer even accused her boyfriend of getting the fan's phone number.
"I was like, ‘What did she want from you? What, did you get her number?'" Laura said.
But Matty reminded her they had just met the woman earlier.
"I said, ‘Babe, we just had a photo with her!'" the Logie nominee told the KIIS FM hosts.
The couple, who appeared on the 2017 Australia series, told The Sydney Morning Herald they plan to move in together when Laura's apartment lease in Sydney's eastern suburbs expires. They have also discussed getting engaged in the future.
"We've definitely spoken about it," Matty told Who in February.
"For us, well, there's no question for me, I've found the person I want to be with long-term, the one I hope to be with forever. But we want to move in together first."
