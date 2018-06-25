Almost a year on from the 2017 Bachelor finale, Matthew ‘Matty J' Johnson and Laura Byrne are still going strong. But that doesn't mean they don't have the occasional fight—sometimes, in public.

Appearing alongside Laura on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday morning, Matty revealed the couple are no strangers to disagreements.

"We've had a couple of little tiffs," the marketing manager turned Living Room presenter said.

"We only have them in public!" 32-year-old Laura added with a laugh.