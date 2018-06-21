Carrie Bickmore announced she's expecting Baby No. 3 on Thursday!

The Project host shared her update with an Instagram clip June 21 telling her daughter, Evie, that she's pregnant while the rest of the family looks on with glee.

"Hey some exciting news to share with you," Carrie, 37, captioned the video. "We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!!!!!!"

In the clip, 3-year-old Evie gasps with joy at the news, then looks sceptically at Carrie's stomach.

"There's a baby in Mommy's tummy," Carrie says, prompting Evie to ask: "Is it a girl or a boy?...Have you got twins?!"