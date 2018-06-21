Watch the Adorable Moment Carrie Bickmore Told Her 3-Year-Old Daughter She's Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 12:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Bickmore

Instagram

Carrie Bickmore announced she's expecting Baby No. 3 on Thursday!

The Project host shared her update with an Instagram clip June 21 telling her daughter, Evie, that she's pregnant while the rest of the family looks on with glee.

"Hey some exciting news to share with you," Carrie, 37, captioned the video. "We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!!!!!!"

In the clip, 3-year-old Evie gasps with joy at the news, then looks sceptically at Carrie's stomach.

"There's a baby in Mommy's tummy," Carrie says, prompting Evie to ask: "Is it a girl or a boy?...Have you got twins?!"

Soon after the Melbourne-based star's announcement, her co-workers were quick to chime in with her support.

"Such beautiful news!" The Project's Lisa Wilkinson wrote on Twitter. "Huge congrats to my beautiful friend and colleague."

Meanwhile, her Hit radio co-host Tommy Little shared her video and wrote, "Bicker's is up the duff!!!!!!!!! Yew!!!!! What a lucky little bub to get to be able call such an amazing woman mum."

This will be Carrie's second child with her partner, Chris Walker. Oliver, 10, is Carrie's son from her marriage to Greg Lange, who tragically passed away from brain cancer in 2010.

The Gold Logie winner has been candid in the past about her difficult pregnancies, and she suffered a haemorrhage 10 days after Oliver's birth.

"I'm excited to meet this baby, but I am not excited about the birth," she told The Herald Sun while pregnant with Evie in 2015. "I wasn't one of those women who put the baby on their chest and felt so happy and in love. I just wanted to vomit. I did vomit. Childbirth is hell."

Read

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Project , Australia
Latest News
Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Is in Labour With Her First Child

Dynasty

[Spoiler] Is Not Returning for Dynasty Season 2

Detox, Botched 419

Can the Botched Doctors Give RuPaul's Drag Race's Detox the Abs of His Dreams?

Selena Gomez

You'll Have Nightmares After Watching Selena Gomez in This Horror Video

Drake's New Album: What We Know About "Scorpion"

Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon

Watch Pete Davidson Blush as He Discusses Engagement to Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.