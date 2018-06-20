A broken nose couldn't stop Blue Wiggle Anthony Field from taking the stage in Boston.

The 55-year-old was rushed to hospital on June 18 after he ran into a revolving door before two sold-out Wiggles shows, resulting in 12 stitches.

The children's entertainer shared an Instagram snap of himself on an ambulance stretcher with a bandaged nose after the accident.

"Big thank you to the ambos and Doc Rice at the Tuft Medical Center in Boston!" he captioned the post.