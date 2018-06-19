The Bachelor 2018 will be bonza.

Nick Cummins is staying tight-lipped about his turn as Australia's Bachelor, but the former rugby union star—affectionately known as "the Honey Badger"—did offer a few insights into how he approached filming the Ten series earlier this year.

"We live in a pretty strange world but if you can be yourself, people either like you or they hate you and I feel that I am a fairly chilled out rooster," the 30-year-old told The Daily Telegraph on Monday. "I don't know how it is going to come across but I hope people enjoy it."

And he's determined not to let any Bachelor spoilers slip ahead of the show's premiere.