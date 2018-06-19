Bachelor Girl is making a comeback!

Australian pop duo Tania Doko and James Roche debuted their new single "Speak" on June 18, 20 years to the day from the release of their iconic hit "Buses and Trains".

"Today, @bachelor.girl.official, my duo with Aussie buddy James Roche, released our first baby in a long time," singer Tania posted on Instagram on Monday.

"Oh, and it's also the 20 year anniversary of that tune .. you know.. the public transport one. Still.gets.played.lots.around.the.globe. Mind-blowing. Thank you world."

"Buses and Trains" peaked at number 4 on the ARIA Singles chart in June 1998 and was followed up by the tracks "Treat Me Good", "Lucky" and "Permission to Shine", plus the 2011 album Beautifully Wrong – The Lost Songs.