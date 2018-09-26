BRAND NEW
TUES, 7PM

The Ross' Are Going to Palm Springs on ASHLEE+EVAN But Did Ashlee Simpson-Ross Over-pack?

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When it comes to vacations, the more outfit changes the better!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and husband Evan Ross prepare to hit the road for a little family getaway to Palm Springs and it's not long before Evan realizes their load is a bit heavy.

"I feel like we've been busy and my balance just feels off. I feel like we're just like, working, working, working," Ashlee tells her husband. "Our friends are always around and I think we need some family time and I went ahead and I made a plan to go to Palm Springs."

But Evan has a few questions first.

"Do you have to figure out who's driving us up there?" Evan asks. "You're driving us up there," Ashlee chuckles. "Who's cooking?" Evan prods. "You are. We are," The mom of two insists.

Photos

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Are the Ultimate Coordinating Couple!

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 104

E!

After packing up for the quick trip, Ashlee and their daughter Jagger help load the bags in the car, complete with enough outfits to satisfy any occasion.

"I brought us extra clothes in case we want to change like 20 times a day," Ashlee tells Jagger. "Who in the world packs this much?" Evan wonders aloud as he fills the trunk with bags.

Hey, a girl's gotta have options!

"We both enjoy an outfit," Evan confesses to the camera. "I am more specific. Ashlee just decides to bring her entire closet with her. We're gone for four days, you brought eight heels and like 17 sneakers. There's no way we're gonna wear all these."

"I know, we really overpacked," Ashlee admits.

See the cute moment in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes ASHLEE+EVAN Tuesdays at 7pm on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Family , Couples , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Sullivan, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

This Is Us Becoming a PCAs Finalist "Means the World" to Chris Sullivan

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Says It's Always Been Her Dream to Play Aretha Franklin

Victor Ortiz

Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape and Charged with 3 Felonies

Jimmy Fallon, BTS

Watch BTS and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Rendition of the Fortnite Dance Challenge

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Celebrate Ryan Reynolds Becoming a PCAs Finalist with a Look Back at All of His Iconic Roles

Chris Evans, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Bareilles, Octavia Spencer

Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer: Your Guide to Apple's Star-Studded TV Plans

Big Brother Couples

Big Brother Status Check: Find Out Which Showmances Are Still Together

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.