by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 5:00 AM
Joe Simpson is a fighter.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross meets with her father to discuss life after surviving cancer. While the former dadager is thankfully prostate cancer-free following radiation treatments, he is well aware how his health scare could've taken a tragic turn.
"The biggest part is, because I don't have testosterone, I just don't have energy," Joe relays to Ashlee. "So you have to power through."
According to the Simpson patriarch, a doctor once gave him only six months to live if he didn't go through with a life-saving surgery. This revelation forced Joe to "wrestle" with the idea of saying goodbye to his loved ones.
Of course, Joe chose to go through with the treatment plan and ultimately won his cancer battle. Understandably, Ashlee is beyond grateful for this outcome.
"Definitely not that time," the "Pieces of Me" singer tells her dad. "I'm not ready for that."
"I couldn't do that to you and to your sister and to my little grandbabies," Joe assures his youngest child.
The cancer crisis clearly bonded Joe and Ashlee, as the Melrose Place alum makes sure to shower her father with loving praise.
"You're so strong," Evan Ross' wife concludes. "I'm just so happy you're here."
See Ashlee and Joe's serious conversation in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes ASHLEE+EVAN Tuesdays at 7pm on E!
