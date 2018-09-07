by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 5:00 AM
It was love at first dance for Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross.
In this clip from Sunday's premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN, the musically inclined couple dish on how they first met a few years back at one of Ashlee's birthday parties.
"Evan walked in and he was really cute," Ashlee gushes. "You were really cute. It's like, 'Who's this, Mr. cool pants?'"
"Did you come and talk to me?" Ashlee asks her better half. "No," Evan admits. "What?" a shocked Ashlee prodded.
"You tried to dance with me. You were like lifting your leg up, trying to show me that you dance better than me I think," Evan recalls.
While the couple's recollection of that night differs slightly, one thing that can't be denied is the chemistry that brought them together.
"We made out and I left," the mom of two explains. "We dry humped a little bit," Evan confesses. "That was the best dry humping I've ever done in my life. I put my best work in."
Though it was their moves that initially attracted the couple to each other, it was what happened off that dance floor that solidified their bond.
"I feel like once we actually got together, you really shocked me and impressed me. I was like, 'Wow.'" Ashlee admits. "You shocked me too," Evan happily agrees.
