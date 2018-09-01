Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are sharing the love on social media.

The couple, whose show Ashlee+Evan airs on E! on Sept. 9, just celebrated their 4-year anniversary together. Ashlee posted a picture of herself kissing Evan's cheek and wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. you make everything so fun, and beautiful!! I'm thankful for the day you walked into my life. I love you with all my heart."

Evan shared similar words in his Instagram tribute to his wife. In a picture of Ashlee and their 3-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, he said, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE. You are my life!!! Everyday with you is like a dream! 4 years with the love of my life!!!!!!! Obsessed with u! And thank you for this Angel Baby J. My ladies!! My loves"

Ashlee and Evan seem to coordinate their Instagram posts the same way they always match seamlessly on red carpets or at home together.