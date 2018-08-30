by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 4:48 PM
While Ashlee Simpson-Ross recently told E! News her flubbed 2004 Saturday Night Live appearance made her a "better performer", it's her resilience that most impressed husband Evan Ross.
"Knowing what a strong woman and powerful human being she is, that's definitely a turn-on," Evan told E! News Australia. "I think that time in her life was obviously a big moment that she was able to handle in the right way. But it's interesting to think about the culture now—I don't think it would be such a situation today. And especially the way they treated a young girl at that time over something that technically could have been anybody's situation.
"I've always been attracted to her strength. My body builder wife, right here!"
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Reveal New Music and Another Baby Are ''Definitely'' in the Plan for Next Year
The pair, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on August 30, star in the new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN and are ready to give the world a peek inside their high-profile relationship.
"It's been a minute since I've been out there doing music, so for people to understand who Evan and I are and the family people that we are, this was important for us to share," Ashlee, 33, told us. "We ended up having the greatest crew and a lot of fun filming together."
The show also features the duo's 3-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, as well as Ashlee's 9-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.
"When it came to the kids, we wanted them to be involved because they're a huge part of our lives," Evan said. "But we didn't want them to ever have to be there when they didn't want to be."
E!
And there's a high probability Ashlee and Evan will be expanding their brood soon, with the 30-year-old The Hunger Games alum admitting he'd like a "flock" of kids with Ashlee.
"I'm like, one at a time!" she laughed. "I definitely want to have another kid, for sure. He would love for me to have a lot more."
Adding to the family excitement: Ashlee and Evan's siblings and parents cameo on ASHLEE+EVAN, including Ashlee's sister, Jessica Simpson, Evan's mum, Diana Ross, and his sister Tracee Ellis Ross.
"My mum is in love with the show, and I'm so happy she was a part of it with my sisters," Evan said. "It's really special, and we're proud of it."
ASHLEE+EVAN series premiere on Tuesday September 11 at 7pm on E!
