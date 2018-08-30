While Ashlee Simpson-Ross recently told E! News her flubbed 2004 Saturday Night Live appearance made her a "better performer", it's her resilience that most impressed husband Evan Ross.

"Knowing what a strong woman and powerful human being she is, that's definitely a turn-on," Evan told E! News Australia. "I think that time in her life was obviously a big moment that she was able to handle in the right way. But it's interesting to think about the culture now—I don't think it would be such a situation today. And especially the way they treated a young girl at that time over something that technically could have been anybody's situation.

"I've always been attracted to her strength. My body builder wife, right here!"