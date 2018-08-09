SERIES PREMIERE
SEPT 11, 7PM
EXCLUSIVE!

See Diana Ross Mentor Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross in the Recording Studio in New ASHLEE+EVAN Promos!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All in the family!

Despite being industry veterans themselves, it isn't surprising to see Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross turn to their famous relatives for advice in two new promos for their E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Per the "Pieces of Me" singer, she and her husband have a "very cool connection," which they've chosen to explore via music.

"To sing with Evan has been really special to me," the mother of two notes in the clip above.

And it appears that Ross has taken after his famous mama Diana Ross, as the Motown legend is simply beaming while hearing about Ashlee and Evan's musical endeavors.

Photos

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

Not to mention, the Ross stamp of approval means the world to the Star actor. "It means so much to me when I get to spend time with my family," Evan relays in a voice over in the promo below.

In fact, Diana isn't the only notable name in the Ross clan, as Evan's sister is Black-ish leading lady Tracee Ellis Ross. We can't imagine it's easy to juggle all those major schedules!

For a taste of Ashlee and Evan's family life in Hollywood, be sure to take a look at the promos above and below!

ASHLEE+EVAN series premiere on Tuesday September 11 at 7pm on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Diana Ross , Tracee Ellis Ross , Music , Family , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Carefully Came Out of the Woods and Back Into the Hollywood Spotlight

Erika Jayne, Watch What Happens Live

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Announces the Pretty Mess Tour

Timbaland, Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia and Timbaland Aim to "Erase the Hate" in New Song

Princess Nokia & Timbaland Record 'Erase the Hate' Rhyme

See Princess Nokia & Timbaland in 'Erase the Hate' Video

Shawn Mendes

Rumored Romances, Overwhelming Self-Doubt and a Meteoric Rise: Inside Shawn Mendes’ Path to Superstardom

Why Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Friendship Goals

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.