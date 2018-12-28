This Video of Dwayne Johnson Surprising Young Fans Will Instantly Spark Happy Tears

It wouldn't be the holidays without Dwayne Johnson's giving spirit.

While working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity and Starlight Children's Foundation, the action star gave three unsuspecting kids, 9-year-old P.J., 11-year-old Cameron and 6-year-old Lucy, an unforgettable surprise on the set of his upcoming action film, Hobbs & Shaw.

The three youngsters were shocked and excited when Johnson came out to meet them in person and, with some help from The Rock's phone, Lucy even demonstrated her love of Moana by singing "How Far I'll Go" for the star.