Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Condo: See Inside

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 11:24 AM
Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a very expensive Christmas gift.
E! News has confirmed that the "Stronger" rapper purchased a $14 million condo for the couple in the luxurious 18-story Faena House complex in Miami Beach. Kanye, who recently spent time in the area, viewed the property while he was in town for Art Basel.
"Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift," a source tells E! News. "Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."
According to reports, the unit is 4,700 square feet and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Kimye's new place also has a large wraparound terrace.
Building amenities also include a pool, gym and a spa.
This property news comes shortly after Kim and Kanye, who are parents to kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 11 months, celebrated Christmas with family and friends at their home in Southern California. This was the couple's first year hosting the family's annual Christmas Eve party, which is usually celebrated at Kris Jenner's home.
"So this year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house," Kim recently told E! News. "We're taking it over from my mom, she's still throwing it but it's at our house, we have a little bit more space."
In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family, guests at the bash included Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Paris Hilton.
