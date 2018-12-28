Married at First Sight's Amber Martorana Says She and Dave Flaherty Have Filed for Divorce

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 9:51 AM
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Married at First Sight stars Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty are officially ending their short marriage.
The two, who wed on season 7 of the Lifetime reality show in 2018, separated a few months ago. On Friday, Martorana wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo montage of the pair, "There have been some questions about the status of our marriage, so I wanted to confirm @daveflaherty80 and I have filed for divorce."
"We obviously had a lot of tough moments but we shared a lot of laughs and fun times together too," she continued. "In the end we just weren't a good match, but I learned a lot through the experience and can now say I'm thankful for it. I wish Dave well, and I know he wishes the same for me in return."
Flaherty has not commented directly but did post on his Instagram Story on Wednesday an inspirational quote: "It's time just to be happy, being angry and sad isn't worth it anymore...just let things flow and be positive."
On the season finale of Married at First Sight, the two were asked if they wanted to stay married. Both said they did.
"I don't want to rush any of this, I don't want to rush feelings," he said. "I just want more time. The only thing holding me back is time. I want to stay married."
On the show's reunion special, the two revealed that they had broken up and that she had moved out of their home.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?