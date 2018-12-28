Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Her Fiancé in Sexy Selfie

Heidi Klum seems to be loving life with her new fiancé Tom Kaulitz.

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the duo snuggling in bed. The black and white snapshot showed the 29-year-old musician wrapping his arms around his loved one while she tenderly caressed his face.

Klum summed up the intimate moment with a single word: "Bliss."

The photo came just a few days after Klum announced their engagement via Instagram.

"I SAID YES," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her shiny new sparkler.

This will mark Klum's third trip down the aisle. The former Project Runway host was first married to Ric Pipino and then to Seal, with whom she shares four children.

Rumors of Klum and Kaulit'z romance started spreading in March after they were photographed kissing on the set of America's Got Talent, on which Klum serves as a judge. The two then made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala.