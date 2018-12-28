Hollywood's Baby Boom: It Wasn't Just the Kardashian-Jenner Clan Welcoming New Kids in 2018

Stormi Webster

Hot on the heels of her older half-sister was Kylie Jenner who, after keeping her entire pregnancy something of a secret, welcomed her and rapper Travis Scott's first child into the world on February 4. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram as she broke the news. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she continued. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

When Scott appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, nine months after Stormi arrived, he opened up about what it was like to hold his daughter for the first time. "Going into it I was, like, nervous and scared," he said. "You know, we were just both, like, young. But when you first have a baby in your arms, it's just, like, it's uncontrollable. It's like this whole, like, warp that takes over your whole body. I never thought I could just, like, love something so hard, you know? It's crazy."