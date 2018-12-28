Hollywood's Baby Boom: It Wasn't Just the Kardashian-Jenner Clan Welcoming New Kids in 2018

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 3:00 AM
It seemed like everywhere you turned this year, there was a new celebrity baby to coo over.
And while the Kardashian-Jenner family was busy in the beginning of the year, welcoming not one, not two, but three new bundles of joy into their brood, they certainly weren't the only stars who saw their families grow. We watched as two of rap's reigning royals birthed the heir to their thrones and two actual royals brought their third into the world. We saw The Rock go skin-to-skin with his new little one, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade turned to surrogacy for their "miracle baby."
It was a veritable baby bonanza and we. were. here. for. it. After all, what's cuter than celebrity offspring? All that gorgeous celeb DNA in miniature form, chubby cheeks, leg rolls, and all? Sign us up. It was almost enough to get our biological clock ticking. Almost.
So, before Baby New Year arrives to ring in 2019, let's take a look back at all the cutest real-life babies we met in 2018!
Starting the year off strong—and kicking off a string of births that would see their extended family grow in the first half of the year—were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who welcomed baby No. 3 on January 15. After revealing they were expecting via surrogate in September, and accidentally revealing the baby's sex during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, West announced Chicago's arrival on her app, writing, "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
"Both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room," a source close to the family told E! News exclusively. "Kim witnessed the birth and had first skin-to-skin contact when she was born. Kanye was waiting behind a curtain in the room and held her immediately after Kim did."
Hot on the heels of her older half-sister was Kylie Jenner who, after keeping her entire pregnancy something of a secret, welcomed her and rapper Travis Scott's first child into the world on February 4. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram as she broke the news. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she continued. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
When Scott appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, nine months after Stormi arrived, he opened up about what it was like to hold his daughter for the first time. "Going into it I was, like, nervous and scared," he said. "You know, we were just both, like, young. But when you first have a baby in your arms, it's just, like, it's uncontrollable. It's like this whole, like, warp that takes over your whole body. I never thought I could just, like, love something so hard, you know? It's crazy."
My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. 👨👩👧👧 - To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.
Gio Grace Levine
The Levine-Prinsloo household grew by one on February 15 when model Behati Prinsloo gave birth to her second daughter with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. While the first photo shared of little Gio Grace, younger sister to Dusty Rose, was simply one of her feet—with Prinsloo noting "she's got her dad's toes," we've since seen the little one in all her glory. And boy is she a cutie.
"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Levine revealed to DeGeneres last November. "[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."
Forrest Bradley Decker
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcomed baby No. 3 this spring when son Forrest Bradley arrived on March 31. "We are so in love," the Eric & Jessie star wrote on her first Instagram photo of the little one, which captured the newborn lying on his mom's chest shortly after being born. And as for whether they plan on trying to a fourth—they're also parents to Vivianne Rose, 4, and Eric Jr., 2—Jessie told E! News in September, "If that were to happen and that were God's plan I would be so grateful and excited, but are there any plans? No. We are very happy with the 5-month-old we just had."
I always knew unicorns existed 🦄
After a years-long desire to start a family of her own, the dream became a reality for Khloe Kardashian on April 11 when she gave birth to her daughter True Thompson, her first child with boyfriend and NFL star Tristan Thompson. Despite the drama surrounding Thompson and an alleged cheating scandal in the days leading up to the birth, the little one's arrival left the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "mesmerized and completely in love," a source told E! News shortly after. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive," the insider added.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian wrote on Instagram give days after giving birth. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy looooove you True!"
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Tiana Gia Johnson
On April 17, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his longtime partner Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter—this third overall—Tiana Gia, into the world. And as baby announcement go, they don't get much better than Johnson's, seen above.
As Johnson joked on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. earlier that months, "I can't make boys, but I keep trying to—that's the fun part!" The couple, who've been together for more than 10 years, had planned to get married this spring in Hawaii, but as he told Rolling Stone, "then we got pregnant. And Mama don't want to take wedding pictures with a big belly—Mama wanna look good."
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Just weeks before Meghan Markle was set to wed Prince Harry, the royal family grew by one when Kate Middleton went into early labor and Prince Louis, her third child with Prince William, was born. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Upon his arrival into the world, Prince Louis automatically became fifth in line to the British throne, behind grandpa Prince Charles, father William, brother Prince George, and sister Princess Charlotte.
Miles Theodore Stephens
After announcing her pregnancy in November with an adorable video of daughter Luna pointing to her belly and yelling, "Baby," Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child with husband John Legend, a son named Miles Theodore, on May 16. "Somebody's herrrrrre!" she tweeted upon his arrival with a series of baby bottle emojis. And aside from essentially being a spitting image of his papa, Teigen told E! News that father and son share some personality traits as well. "Miles is so reserved—he's just John," she explained. "He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."
Santiago Enrique Bastón
Eva Longoria and husband Jose Bastón welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique Bastón, into the world on June 19. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the happy couple told HOLA! USA, which broke the news of the birth. At the August premiere of her film Dog Days, she filled E! News in on the best part of being a new mom. "Other than this little beautiful creature that came into this world, just going on a new journey with him and being a witness to his life is pretty exciting," she gushed.
Kulture Kiari Cephus
While the relationship status of new parents Cardi B and Offset (real names Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus, respectively) is certainly up in the air heading in 2019—she dumped him, he really wants her back, it's a whole thing—summer was a much happier, solid time. On July 10, their daughter Kulture was born. As the rapper told fans later that month during one of her patented confessional Instagram Live chats, "I want to be with my baby every second. Like even when I be doing my hair in the other room I just gotta be around her."
"I just want to say I respect mothers more than ever now," she said, adding that, with Kulture, she had "met my match."
Banks Violet Bair
After a "hard as hell" second pregnancy, Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma finally welcomed their "little princess," daughter Banks Violet Bair, into the world on October 25 at her Los Angeles home. Banks is the first baby for the Younger star and her beau. She has a six-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.
Kaavia James Union Wade
After years spent struggling to conceive naturally, Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwyane Wade announced that they'd welcomed their first child together—Wade has three children from a previous marriage—via surrogate on November 7. Alongside a candid photo of the couple holding daughter Kaavia James in the hospital shared on Instagram, Union wrote, "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"
As for how they landed on the little one's unique name and how to pronounce it, Union explained on Instagram, "pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters. We wanted to include my family in her name so the "James" is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there."
