Rejoice! Netflix Finally Announced Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 5:56 AM
Nothing says the holidays like…Black Mirror. Netflix released the first trailer and revealed the premiere date for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a standalone movie not thought to be part of the upcoming season five.
The trailer for the flick, which comes out Friday, Dec. 28, reveals the 1980s-set movie follows Stefan, a video game programmer played by Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead. He's been having vivid dreams, thinking "weird things," and is tasked with developing the video game Bandersnatch, based on the fictional book of the same name. Things…get Black Mirror-y from there.
The trailer features the tagline: "Change your mind, change your life, change your past, your present, your future." Could this be the long-rumored choose your own adventure style movie?
David Slade directed the flick which also stars Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry. The official description reads, "In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back."
This does not appear to be the Black Mirror project Miley Cyrus previously sort of confirmed involvement in.
See what it's all about on Friday, Dec. 28 only on Netflix.
