How an Australian Writer Rewrote British History to Make The Favourite One of the Year's Best Movies

In 2011, Yorgos Lanthimos found himself at a crossroads.

The Greek director known for his confrontational, distinctly weird style—see: The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dogtooth—was attached to a script about Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne and her two close female associates.

But the boundary pushing auteur didn't want to make a standard period film. He wanted it to feel fresh, unexpected and darkly comedic. He wanted it to feel Lanthimos.

Enter Tony McNamara: the Kilmore-raised writer behind beloved Australian TV series like The Secret Life of Us, Puberty Blues, Doctor Doctor and a slew of popular plays at the Sydney Theatre Company.

Lanthimos recruited McNamara, and over the next five or so years the pair overhauled Deborah Davis' original script to incorporate their modern vision while keeping her core structure.

"I think for Yorgos and me, and especially me, we had no particular respectfulness," McNamara tells E! News. "We didn't feel beholden to the history. We didn't feel beholden to the way you tell a period story on film. And we wanted it to be contemporary, so it was more keeping with the type of films he'd made and the sort of writer I am."