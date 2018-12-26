Rob Delaney Reflects on First Christmas After 2-Year-Old Son's Death

It's been almost a year since the heartbreaking death of Rob Delaney's son, Henry.

In early Feb. 2018, the Catastrophe actor and writer took to Facebook to share with his fans, "I have very sad news. My two and a half year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."

Tuesday marked the family's first Christmas after Henry's passing, and Rob took to Twitter the following day to reflect on the holiday without his son.