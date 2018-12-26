Why Kylie Jenner Had to Leave Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Early

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 9:48 AM

Mommy duty calls!

Kylie Jenner left her family's annual Christmas Eve party early to attend to her and Travis Scott's 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of herself and her daughter wearing matching sparkly silver outfits.

"This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story.

At the party, her sister Khloe Kardashian also matched outfits with her own baby girl, True Thompson.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Christmas 2018 Party

The "Winter Wonderland Whoville"-themed bash was held at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's house near Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

The mansion's grounds were covered in fake snow and the interior was decorated in all white.

The party featured a private performance from family friend John Legend and other celebrity guests included Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, as well as Paris Hilton.

