Queen Elizabeth II Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby

Queen Elizabeth II opened up about the royal family during her Christmas broadcast.

Reflecting on 2018, the royal monarch said it's been a "busy year" for her family. She went on to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding, as well as Princess Eugenie's October nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, both of which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen also mentioned the royal babies that were born this year—including Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby boy, Prince Louis—as well as the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy.

"Closer to home, it has been a busy year for my family," the Queen said. "With two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon, it helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."