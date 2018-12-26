Here's 5 Hours of Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky in a Hot Tub Because Why Not

Were you dreaming of a Peter Kavinsky Christmas? Well, you probably didn't get Noah Centineo under you tree (and if you did, please tell us how that happened), but the next best thing is here thanks to Netflix: Five hours of Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in the hot tub from To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Yep, five hours. What's your favorite spot? Ours is 3 hours and six minutes in.

In the post-holiday lull, get lost in that smirk and those puppy eyes. Peter Kavinsky is here for you.