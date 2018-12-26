Here's 5 Hours of Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky in a Hot Tub Because Why Not

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Were you dreaming of a Peter Kavinsky Christmas? Well, you probably didn't get Noah Centineo under you tree (and if you did, please tell us how that happened), but the next best thing is here thanks to Netflix: Five hours of Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in the hot tub from To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Yep, five hours. What's your favorite spot? Ours is 3 hours and six minutes in.

In the post-holiday lull, get lost in that smirk and those puppy eyes. Peter Kavinsky is here for you.

Photos

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor's Cutest Moments

Netflix officially announced a sequel for To All the Boys I've Loved Before is in the works with Centineo back as Peter and Lana Condor returning as Lara Jean. The duo appear in the announcement video below. The film will be based on the trilogy of To All the Boys I've Loved Before books by Jenny Han. Sofia Alvarez is writing the screenplay. The sequel is in development and will be released by the streaming giant at a later date.

In a letter addressed to fans, Netflix said, "I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you; I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out…it's true. A To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"

To All the Boys I've Loved Before was one of the most rewatched movies on Netflix in 2018. According to the streamer, the movie had one of the highest rewatch rates based on global viewing habits. Condo and Centineo also received huge increases in their Instagram following thanks to the movie.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Killing Eve

We're Still Not Over These Killing Eve Season 2 Sneak Peek Photos

The Year In: Everyone & Everything We Discovered in 2018

Jim Parsons, Milo Ventimiglia, Emmy Rossum, Indya Moore, Roseanne Barr

The 18 Biggest TV Moments of 2018, From Roseanne to This Is Us and Beyond

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

13 Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch Over Christmas Vacation

Original "Beverly Hills, 90210" Cast Wants a Reboot

Wendy Williams Concerns Fans Again Over Odd Behavior

Famous Medium Char Margolis Predicts Babies for "Daily Pop" Hosts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.