Demi Lovato Glows With Happiness on Christmas Days After Speaking Out About Sobriety

On Saturday, Demi spoke out about her sobriety and the gossip stories that have followed her endlessly. She had one experience recently, although she did not say what, that prompted the singer to take to Twitter and clear the air.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," she wrote in one tweet.

Demi penned in another tweet that she would tell people "MYSELF" if "the world needs to know something." She continued, "Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

In her third message, the 26-year-old said eventually she will "tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today." However, she isn't ready to spill all the details yet. "I still need space and time to heal," she wrote.

For now, Demi is "working hard on myself" and that's what she wants her real fans to know. "I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support," she added.