Hilary Duff and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pics of Their Kids Meeting Santa

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 2:05 PM

Santa, baby. Baby, Santa.

It's the most wonderful time of the year...the time we get photos of kids meeting Santa performers. Because the resulting pictures are adorable, and often, hilarious.

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma's 1-month-old baby girl, Banks, for example, was a mood during her first encounter with a Santa. The Younger star and Lizzie McGuire alum posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Christmas Eve, a photo of the child sitting on a Santa's lap, with her older brother Luca, 6, stands beside them, sits beside them on a lavish chair.

"Merry Christmas lol," Duff wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass10-month-old daughter Isabella, their first child together, also wasn't into the Christmas sprit while meeting Santa.

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' six-month-old son Crew also recently has his own first encounter with a Santa, and he seemed pretty chill about it. So did Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's 8-month-old daughter Ariana.

See more photos of celebs' kids meeting Santa over the years.

Hilary Duff, Banks, Daughter, Luca, Son, Santa, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks and Son Luca

Baby's first visit to Santa! The actress' 1-month-old baby girl seemed skeptical about her first encounter with St Nick over the 2018 Christmas holiday.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Daughter, Ariana, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The Jersey Shore star posted this photo of him, girlfriend Jen Harley and their baby girl Ariana with Santa over Christmas 2018.

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, Daughter, Isabella, Santa, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Carly Waddell

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' Daughter Isabella

She wasn't quite in the Christmas spirit during her first encounter with Santa...

Article continues below

Joanna Gaines, Son, Crew Gaines, Santa, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Son Crew

At six months old, the Fixer Upper stars' fifth child seemed pretty chill during his first encounter with Santa before Christmas 2018.

Alyssa Milano, Husband, Dave Bugliari, Daughter, Elizabella, Son, Milo, Christmas 2017, Santa

Instagram

Alyssa Milano's Daughter Elizabella and Son Milo

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," Milano wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve 2017.

Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt

Instagram

Spencer & Heidi Pratt's Son Gunner

The reality stars newborn soon snoozes peacefully during his meeting with Kris Kringle. 

Article continues below

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, Liam, Stella, Finn, Hattie

Instagram

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott's Kids

The couple's sons Liam and Finn and daughters Stella and Hattie cuddle up to Santa.

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudice Lowe, Son Samuel

Instagram

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudice Lowe's Son Samuel

The Bachelor couple's son is all smiles!

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin's Kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo

Instagram

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin's Kids

The couple's daughter Carmen seems OK with it but sons Rafael and Leonardo aren't so sure...

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Son Luca, Niece Ryan

Instagram

Hilary Duff's Son Luca

The actress posted on her Instagram page this photo of her boy and her sister Haylie Duff's daughter Ryan with Santa, saying, "Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these...we love meeting santa and all his helpers @thegrovela every year! happy holidays everyone! Hope spirits are bright!!"

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Twitter

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna

The model brought her child to meet Santa for the first time in 2016, when she was 8 months old, and her husband, who was working, was there in spirit!

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna

...but the joy didn't last too long!

Article continues below

Audrina Patridge, Daughter Kirra, Santa Claus

Instagram

Audrina Patridge's Daughter Kirra

The Hills alum's child with husband Corey Bohan met Santa in 2016, when she was almost 6 months old.

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Daughter, Santa, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose

River meets Santa before Christmas 2015, as seen in an Instagram photo the singer posted on Christmas Eve.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose, Santa, Instagram

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose

River was way more into the holiday spirit in 2014

Article continues below

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Santa, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Charlotte & Rocky

"We got to see the "big guy" today (well except for #FPJ who was home sick) at #ssw15 but don't worry #FPJ we passed along your message to #Santa," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote on Instagram before Christmas 2015.

Merry Christmas Eve!

TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Christmas , Celeb Kids , Babies , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News

