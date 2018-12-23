Roger Mathews Shares Video With Son Greyson Amid Restraining Order Drama

Roger Mathews is sending some not-so-subtle messages in his Instagram captions.

On Sunday, Mathews posted a video walking hand-in-hand with his son Greyson Mathews towards a playground. "I'll always be right by your side," he wrote as the caption. Last week, the 43-year-old shared another picture with Greyson as the two of them snuggled together on his bed. He captioned it "Heart half full."

It may not be too much of a stretch to say that these captions and photos are digs at his wife Jenni "JWoww" Farley. The couple announced in late September that they would be splitting up, despite Mathews' grand attempts to "win my wife back."

On Dec. 14, JWoww was granted a temporary restraining order against Mathews after police responded to a call at their home in the early hours of the 14th.