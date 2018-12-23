Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at In-N-Out Burger and Buys Them Lunch

Instagram / bookcauldron13
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 23, 2018 2:44 PM

Thanks, Tom Hanks!
The 62-year-old fan-favorite Oscar-winning actor lives up to his reputation as a darn nice guy: On Friday, days before Christmas, Hanks surprised customers at an In-N-Out Burger in Fontana, California and then bought lunch for several customers waiting in the drive-thru, as seen in a Facebook video posted by fan Renee Chavez. The actor dined inside the restaurant with his wife, actress Rita Wilson.
Another fan, Meghan, posted on Instagram a couple of photos showing Hanks and Wilson eating burgers at the branch, and the actor chatting with an employee at the counter and taking a selfie with a customer.
"Tom sighed In-N-Out hats and took pictures with everyone," she told E! News.
"He was genuinely nice, laughing, talking with everyone and taking selfies!" she added. "He wished us a Merry Christmas on his way out."
Hanks and Wilson's surprise appearance was particularly exciting for residents as Fontana, 50 miles east of Los Angeles and on the way to popular vacation spots such as Palm Springs and Joshua Tree National Park, is not frequented regularly by celebrities.
Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0— Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) December 22, 2018
"Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson made a surprise stop in Fontana on Friday," read a message posted on the city's Facebook page. "Welcome to Fontana @tomhanks! Please visit us again."
