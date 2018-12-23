Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at In-N-Out Burger and Buys Them Lunch

Thanks, Tom Hanks!

The 62-year-old fan-favorite Oscar-winning actor lives up to his reputation as a darn nice guy: On Friday, days before Christmas, Hanks surprised customers at an In-N-Out Burger in Fontana, California and then bought lunch for several customers waiting in the drive-thru, as seen in a Facebook video posted by fan Renee Chavez. The actor dined inside the restaurant with his wife, actress Rita Wilson.

Another fan, Meghan, posted on Instagram a couple of photos showing Hanks and Wilson eating burgers at the branch, and the actor chatting with an employee at the counter and taking a selfie with a customer.