Rihanna Has Finally Told Us When She's Releasing New Music

Bad Gal RiRi has some good news to share.

Rihanna answered everyone's burning question when she replied to a fan on Instagram. The "Work" singer posted a photo promoting some of her Fenty Beauty makeup and one user asked, "But when is the new album dropping Robyn?"

She responded, "2019."

It's a fantastic answer for RiRi fans out there who have been wondering "Where Have You Been" in terms of her music. Rihanna's last album was Anti, which came out in 2016.

Since Anti's release, the singer has been focusing heavily on her Fenty Beauty lines, as well as her blossoming acting career.