Offset Hints He'll "Change His Ways" as He and Cardi B Reunite in Puerto Rico

Offset is gonna make a change, for once in his life.

In an Instagram post published on Friday, the day he and the 27-year-old rapper was photographed vacationing in Puerto Rico with estranged wife Cardi B, he quoted lyrics from the late Michael Jackson's hit "Man in the Mirror."

"I M S E A R C H I N G F O R T H E M A N I N T H E M I R R O R / I M T E L L I N G H I M T O C H A N G E H I S W A Y," Offset wrote, alongside a photo of himself in a $11,000, custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask and matching jacket, an outfit he debuted on his 27th birthday last weekend.

Earlier this month, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split after one year of marriage. He has since made a few elaborate, public gestures to try and win her back. On Friday, the two rappers were photographed together on a jet ski in Puerto Rico. A source had recently told E! News that the on-again, off-again pair planned on spending Christmas together for the sake of their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture.