Cardi B and Offset Vacation in Puerto Rico Together Weeks After Split

It looks as if Cardi Bis slowly but surely letting Offset back into her life.

The hip-hop stars appear to be soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico, according to photos shared on social media. A source previously told E! News that the on-again, off-again lovebirds planned to spend Christmas together for the sake of their 5-month-old daughter Kulture.

In a snapshot published by TMZ, Cardi is all smiles as she clutches on to Offset on the back of a jet ski. The white bikini she rocked in the photo matches the same one she modeled in her Instagram Stories just hours prior. Additionally, Offset posted photos of the same jet ski on his own social media accounts. And later this evening, Cardi is set to perform at the Electric Holiday music festival in San Juan.

Case closed, right?

In early December, 26-year-old Cardi announced her split from the Migos emcee when proof of his alleged infidelity made its way to the internet. Since then, Offset has made several (very public) attempts to win his wife's forgiveness.