Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

Bad blood remains between Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, and Caroline Manzo on RHONJ.

On Thursday's holiday special episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Teresa a fan question about whether she missed her friendship with Jacqueline and Caroline. All she could say was, "Who?"

The fact that this friendship is dead and gone is no real surprise, especially since earlier this year Teresa told E! News that both Jacqueline and Caroline are "evil."

"Maybe if they both come back it's because they need the money," she said when asked if they could return. "But, I mean, whatever, bring it on. I could give two s—ts if they come back. Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They're both evil people and I really don't want anything to do with evil people. I don't, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will."