Fiancé of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth Arrested and Charged With Murder

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelsey Berreth, fiance

Facebook

Authorities may be one step closer into finding out what happened to Kelsey Berreth.

Police confirmed that the missing Colorado mom's fiancé was taken into custody around 7 a.m. local time in connection with her disappearance.

"Today we arrested Patrick Frazee on charges of first degree murder of Kelsey Berreth," Woodland Park Police Department Chief Miles De Young said in a press conference. "He is currently being held in the Teller County Jail."

According to police, Kelsey's one-year-old daughter remains in protective custody and is expected to be reunited with Kelsey's family. E! News has reached out to Patrick's attorney for comment on today's arrest.

"While we have not found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search," Chief Miles shared with reporters. "As you can tell from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe that Kelsey is still alive."

Read

A Colorado Mom Went Missing on Thanksgiving Day...So Why Did Her Boss Receive a Text Message From Her 3 Days Later?

The disappearance of Kelsey has captivated the nation after she vanished without a trace on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say the 29-year-old pilot instructor and was last seen shopping at a grocery store in Colorado.

Patrick Frazee

Teller County Sheriff's Office

"She's not the kind that runs off," Kelsey's mom Cheryl Berreth previously shard with reporters. "This is completely out of character. Someone knows where she's at."

Cheryl was the one who eventually reported her daughter missing on December 2, almost 10 days after her daughter was last seen in public.

One reason for the delay is because Kelsey's boss received a text message from the pilot instructor three days after Thanksgiving. The texts were sent to inform her company that she would not be at work for the next week.

Ultimately, speculation has started to surround Patrick especially after he didn't attend a press conference. His attorney, however, maintained his client's innocence.

"Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee's absence at the local new conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018," the law office of Jeremy Loew said in a previous statement to E! News. "Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated."

After Patrick's property was searched, his attorney released another statement.  "Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search," the statement read. "We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Crime , Legal , True Crim , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Cardi B Strips Down Naked in NSFW "Money" Music Video

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

Teresa Giudice, WWHL

Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Burns Gift From Kailyn Lowry in Bizarre Video

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

Awww! Busy Philipps Is All Tears After Oprah Winfrey Surprisingly Calls Into Busy Tonight

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.