Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman Pull a Hilarious Holiday Prank on Ryan Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman pulled a holiday prank on their friend Ryan Reynolds.
The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos of himself donning a brightly colored Christmas sweater as his celebrity friends laughed by his side.
"These f--king a--holes said it was a sweater party," Reynolds captioned the images, which also showed the pranksters exchanging high-fives.
The sweater was certainly a showstopper and even included a big gold bow. Even Blake Lively, who's also been known to troll her husband on social media, gave the prank her stamp of approval with an Instagram like.