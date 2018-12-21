Oxygen Will Introduce Viewers to Smiley Face Killers Theory in New True Crime Series

In 2019, Oxygen Media is coming straight out of the gate with new true crime content.

E! News can exclusively reveal the network will launch Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. Never heard of the Smiley Face Killers? Oxygen is here to fix that. The series follows an active investigation run by retired NYPD Detective Kevin Gannon, who is looking in to the country's most notorious string of mysterious, accidental drownings. Gannon believes these aren't accidents, but homicides; and they could all be connected.