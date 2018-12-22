Why Eighth Grade Star Elsie Fisher Feels Like a "Completely Different Person" Now

Eighth Grade, written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, follows five days in the life of 13-year-old Kayla Day as she navigates the particular horrors of that awkward school year. The film is a delightful, heart-tugging triumph, and it rests almost entirely on the shoulders of Elsie Fisher.

"I didn't want to think of Kayla as a character," Fisher tells E! News. "She wasn't a character I was watching or someone who I couldn't get a grasp of her entire personality. She was someone I was being."

While Kayla is voted "Most Quiet" by her classmates and struggles with crippling social anxiety at school, at home she films a series of talkative YouTube videos (which amass somewhere between 0 and 10 views each) and earnestly offers advice on how to be more confident. Each clip ends with a chipper sign-off: "Gucci!"

"I think even though Kayla is acting in a sense—she's a little bit pretending about who she is [on YouTube]—they're probably her most authentic self because they're what she aspires to be," says Fisher, "and I think they're really honest."